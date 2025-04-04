Resolute Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Resolute Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 94.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,823 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 0.3% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. The trade was a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total transaction of $718,046.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,273.50. This trade represents a 9.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 477,228 shares of company stock valued at $166,849,043 in the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $267.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $309.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $859.71 billion, a PE ratio of 131.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Glj Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $404.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.