RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1357 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a payout ratio of 84.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

NYSE:RSF opened at $15.60 on Friday. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27.

