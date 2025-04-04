Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Up 0% – Here’s Why

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) rose 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.15 and last traded at $42.17. Approximately 12,937,242 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 21,969,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.16.

HOOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.24.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.62.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $25,385,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $250,552.64. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,552.64. This trade represents a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,627,010 shares of company stock valued at $131,897,049. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,237,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,248,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107,934 shares during the period. Newlands Management Operations LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 24,158,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,159,000 after acquiring an additional 273,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,558,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,679 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,464,000 after acquiring an additional 555,299 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,078,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,514 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

