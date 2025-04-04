Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Sells 1,667 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,736,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,849,884,000 after buying an additional 271,836 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $1,086,508,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in PayPal by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,804,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $666,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772,198 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,615,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $564,631,000 after purchasing an additional 84,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $387,435,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.13.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $61.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.26 and a 200 day moving average of $80.61. The company has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.97 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

