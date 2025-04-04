Royal Bank of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Stock

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE AGI opened at $25.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.15. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $27.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.06 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alamos Gold

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.