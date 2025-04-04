Royal Bank of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Stock Price

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AEM. UBS Group downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James set a $105.00 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

AEM traded down $6.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.57. 1,060,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $111.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,472 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 24,407 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 774 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

