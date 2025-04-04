Royal Bank of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Stock Price

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 87.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KNT. National Bankshares raised their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$17.50 price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

CVE:KNT remained flat at C$7.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. 337,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$8.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.99. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

In other K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) news, Director Mark Price Eaton sold 34,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.16, for a total value of C$414,322.72. Also, Senior Officer Nancy Carol La Couvee sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.81, for a total value of C$196,200.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 233,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,328,827.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

