Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Trading 0.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $270.95 and last traded at $270.74. 1,078,977 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 6,632,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $270.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $415.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $247.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.42.

Salesforce Trading Down 6.1 %

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.10%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $931,430.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,614,048.68. This represents a 2.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.88, for a total transaction of $2,052,183.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,861 shares in the company, valued at $15,128,626.68. This trade represents a 11.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,660 shares of company stock valued at $14,095,336. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

