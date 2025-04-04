Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Trading Down 3.4% – Time to Sell?

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $240.79 and last traded at $246.50. Approximately 2,963,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 6,666,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.23.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Cowen raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.42.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $304.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 26.10%.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $216,646.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,361,054.76. This trade represents a 0.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.88, for a total value of $2,052,183.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,861 shares in the company, valued at $15,128,626.68. This represents a 11.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,660 shares of company stock worth $14,095,336 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

