Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.53 and last traded at $35.13, with a volume of 11463 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Saul Centers Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market cap of $834.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $67.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.94 million. Saul Centers had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saul Centers, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

Institutional Trading of Saul Centers

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Saul Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $2,549,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,398,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 31,308 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Finally, Crossingbridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Saul Centers in the fourth quarter worth $1,164,000. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

Further Reading

