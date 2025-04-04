Savannah Energy PLC (LON:SAVE) Insider Andrew Knott Purchases 2,050,000 Shares

Savannah Energy PLC (LON:SAVE – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Knott bought 2,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £164,000 ($214,884.70).

Shares of Savannah Energy stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 7.60 ($0.10). The stock had a trading volume of 6,324,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,461. The firm has a market cap of £9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.86. Savannah Energy PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 13.60 ($0.18). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 18.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 22.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.16.

Savannah Energy PLC is a British independent energy company focused around the delivery of Projects that Matter in Africa. We are active in both hydrocarbon and renewable energy projects.

In Nigeria, Savannah has a significant controlling interest in a large-scale integrated gas production and distribution business which is capable of supplying gas to enable approximately 20% of Nigeria’s thermal power generation capacity.

