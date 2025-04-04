Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. General Mills comprises 1.7% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.69.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $739,635.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,967,490. The trade was a 3.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GIS stock opened at $60.95 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.15 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.36.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

