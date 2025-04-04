SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $120.05, but opened at $109.00. SEA shares last traded at $110.47, with a volume of 2,409,919 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on SEA from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $145.00 target price on shares of SEA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SEA from $133.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 715.65 and a beta of 1.73.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of SEA by 474.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in SEA by 783.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 486 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

