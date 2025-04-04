Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.07 and last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 224579 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

Seabridge Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seabridge Gold

About Seabridge Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,676,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 26.1% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,767,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,468,000 after purchasing an additional 573,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Seabridge Gold by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 240,756 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 300,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 184,341 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 175,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

