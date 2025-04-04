Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.07 and last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 224579 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.
Seabridge Gold Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seabridge Gold
About Seabridge Gold
Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.
