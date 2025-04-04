Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 292470 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.02 price objective on shares of Skyharbour Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Skyharbour Resources Stock Performance

Skyharbour Resources Company Profile

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$64.31 million, a P/E ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.84.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds 51% interest in the Preston Uranium project covering an area of 49,635 hectares; 80% interest in the Hook Lake project consisting of 16 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 25,847 hectares; and 100% earn-in option to acquire interest in the Yurchison project comprising 13 claims totaling area of 57,407 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

