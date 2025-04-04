Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 292470 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.02 price objective on shares of Skyharbour Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SYH
Skyharbour Resources Stock Performance
Skyharbour Resources Company Profile
Skyharbour Resources Ltd. engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds 51% interest in the Preston Uranium project covering an area of 49,635 hectares; 80% interest in the Hook Lake project consisting of 16 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 25,847 hectares; and 100% earn-in option to acquire interest in the Yurchison project comprising 13 claims totaling area of 57,407 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Skyharbour Resources
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Skyharbour Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyharbour Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.