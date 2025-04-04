Smith Moore & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 192.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,721 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17,756.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 23,155,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,012,000 after purchasing an additional 23,025,564 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 11,471,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,392,000 after buying an additional 7,646,591 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,993,000 after buying an additional 5,886,366 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,530,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,636,000 after buying an additional 5,666,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,165,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,363,000 after buying an additional 5,560,636 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $20.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.72. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0649 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

