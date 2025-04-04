Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI) Stock Price Up 7.4% – Here’s Why

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.78 and last traded at $22.74. Approximately 324,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 910,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SEI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Tudor Pickering raised Solaris Energy Infrastructure to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Down 13.7 %

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laurie H. Argo acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.43 per share, with a total value of $89,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,215.52. This represents a 9.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solaris Energy Infrastructure

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

Featured Stories

