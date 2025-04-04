SolGold (LON:SOLG) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.21 ($0.08), with a volume of 10086888 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.59 ($0.09).

SolGold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market cap of £232.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.78.

About SolGold

SolGold is a leading exploration company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper-gold deposits. SolGold has a first mover advantage in Ecuador, a highly prospective yet under-explored section of the Andean Copper Belt, home of multiple Tier 1 copper and gold projects and half of the world’s copper resources.

