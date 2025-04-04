Solstein Capital LLC Has $644,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Solstein Capital LLC reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,159 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,835,226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,812,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,212,244,000 after buying an additional 1,006,272 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 34,101,077 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,279,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,186 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,709,601 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,227,591,000 after acquiring an additional 838,366 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,725,355 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $927,943,000 after acquiring an additional 158,639 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.92. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $135.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.08.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

