SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $53.59 and last traded at $53.65, with a volume of 28531 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.26.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $615.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.01 and its 200-day moving average is $59.47.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 47,511 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the third quarter valued at $478,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 92,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

