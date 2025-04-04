SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.86 and last traded at $48.76, with a volume of 12558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.77.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $545.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.05.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 44,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 388.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 91,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of US & Canadian firms involved in natural resources and commodities businesses. NANR was launched on Dec 15, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

