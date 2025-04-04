Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Stock Price

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Lindsay Stock Performance

NYSE LNN traded down $10.58 on Friday, hitting $118.70. 35,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,554. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.01. Lindsay has a fifty-two week low of $109.27 and a fifty-two week high of $140.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $187.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.50 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lindsay will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lindsay

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 8.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 21.1% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Lindsay by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 3,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Lindsay by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 138,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,222,000 after purchasing an additional 36,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

