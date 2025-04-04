Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 355,253 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 64% compared to the average volume of 217,070 put options.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.62. 77,770,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,536,762. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.28. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $38.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 343.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 22,847 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 16,311.2% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

