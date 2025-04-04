Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 26500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Stria Lithium Trading Up 9.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$4.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08.

About Stria Lithium

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Pontax-Lithium that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.

