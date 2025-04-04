Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.74 and last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 147091 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

Suzano Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suzano

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUZ. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suzano by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Suzano by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Suzano by 228.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suzano by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

