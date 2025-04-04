Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 178.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,774.60. This represents a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total transaction of $5,270,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,890,077.50. This trade represents a 13.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,909 shares of company stock valued at $22,794,835. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $638.58.

SNPS opened at $417.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $476.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $503.85. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $404.08 and a fifty-two week high of $624.80. The firm has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

