T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.66 and last traded at $43.32, with a volume of 179333 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.57.
T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.55. The company has a market cap of $531.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 0.30.
T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF
T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Company Profile
The T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (TAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The ETF currently has 37.94m in AUM and 445 holdings. TAGG is an actively-managed fund that holds a wide array of USD-denominated investment-grade bonds with broad maturities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.