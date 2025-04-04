T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.66 and last traded at $43.32, with a volume of 179333 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.57.

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.55. The company has a market cap of $531.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 0.30.

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $596,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,693,000. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (TAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The ETF currently has 37.94m in AUM and 445 holdings. TAGG is an actively-managed fund that holds a wide array of USD-denominated investment-grade bonds with broad maturities.

