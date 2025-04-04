TD Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Stock

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$185.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. CIBC lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$145.00 to C$174.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$146.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$140.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$163.31.

Shares of DOL stock traded down C$5.13 on Friday, hitting C$154.82. 659,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,945. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. Dollarama has a one year low of C$107.80 and a one year high of C$174.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$146.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$143.32.

In related news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$139.60, for a total value of C$1,256,386.50. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.

