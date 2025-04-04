TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Trading Down 14.9% – Time to Sell?

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) was down 14.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.90 and last traded at $25.08. Approximately 4,198,487 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 3,874,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.31.

TechnipFMC Stock Down 14.9 %

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average of $29.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Justin Rounce sold 42,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $1,119,825.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,495.85. The trade was a 23.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 9,381 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $279,178.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,004,301.76. This trade represents a 8.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,706 shares of company stock worth $1,651,665. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 11.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,200,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,100,000 after purchasing an additional 133,775 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 22.8% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,086,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Stories

