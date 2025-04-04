The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 932833 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Trading Down 4.4 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.52.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Equity Trust
The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Equity Trust
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.