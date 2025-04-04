The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 932833 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Trading Down 4.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.52.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 95,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 122,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

