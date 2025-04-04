Thinspace Technology (OTCMKTS:THNS) and Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Financial Survey

Thinspace Technology (OTCMKTS:THNS – Get Free Report) and Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Thinspace Technology and Kaltura”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Thinspace Technology alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thinspace Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kaltura $178.72 million 1.46 -$46.37 million ($0.21) -8.07

Thinspace Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kaltura.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thinspace Technology N/A N/A N/A Kaltura -17.52% -126.99% -17.67%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Thinspace Technology and Kaltura’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

30.8% of Kaltura shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Thinspace Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Kaltura shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Thinspace Technology has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaltura has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Thinspace Technology and Kaltura, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thinspace Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kaltura 1 0 1 0 2.00

Kaltura has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 32.74%. Given Kaltura’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kaltura is more favorable than Thinspace Technology.

Summary

Kaltura beats Thinspace Technology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thinspace Technology

(Get Free Report)

Thinspace Technology, Inc., a cloud computing company, develops software productivity solutions worldwide. It principally develops and sells network software. The company offers skySpace, a desktop virtualization solution suite, which comprises skyDesk, a management software solution for Microsoft remote desktop users; skyGate, a software solution that allows secure remote access to applications and data from outside of the corporate network; skyView, which offers access to applications or Windows desktops from a browser on any device; skyDirect, a virtual desktop infrastructure software solution that allows secure fast access to hosted virtual desktops; and skyPoint, a hardware thin client endpoint solution for the enterprise and corporate market. The company sells its products directly to independent software vendors and application service providers; and through a chain of distributors and resellers to end users in public and private sectors. Thinspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas.

About Kaltura

(Get Free Report)

Kaltura, Inc. provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T). It offers video products, such as virtual and hybrid events, webinars, video portals, online learning, and content portals for training, marketing, virtual and hybrid events, communication, collaboration, sales, and customer care; and education solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions. The company also provides online video experiences, including for over-the-top (OTT) television, cloud TV, web video publishing, video-based teaching, learning, training, video-based marketing, and video-based collaboration. In addition, it offers application programming interfaces (APIs), software development kits, and experience components, including live, real-time and on-demand video, ingestion, transcoding, enrichment, management, distribution, engagement, monetization, and deep viewer analytics, as well as video player, video editor, video capture tool, and chat and networking widgets. The company serves a range of industries, including financial services, high technology, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, education, public sector, media, telecommunications, information technology (IT) and professional services, retail, and manufacturing. Kaltura, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Thinspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thinspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.