Top Real Estate Stocks To Watch Now – April 3rd

Bank of America, Capital One Financial, and Ford Motor are the three Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are equity shares in companies that invest in, develop, or manage property portfolios, and they provide investors with exposure to the real estate market without having to buy physical properties directly. These stocks often include real estate investment trusts (REITs) and other property-focused firms, typically offering dividends and potential for capital appreciation based on the performance of the underlying real estate market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC stock traded down $3.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.96. The stock had a trading volume of 74,412,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,353,788. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.96. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $34.15 and a twelve month high of $48.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Capital One Financial (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $15.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.60. The stock had a trading volume of 9,760,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,337. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.52. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $210.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

F traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $9.68. 150,183,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,238,131. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

