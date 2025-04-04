Top Space Stocks To Research – April 4th

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, Boeing, General Electric, Eaton, Honeywell International, and Airbnb are the seven Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies that are primarily engaged in the space industry, including satellite technology, rocket manufacturing, and space exploration services. These stocks represent an investment in firms that develop the technologies and infrastructure necessary for commercial and governmental ventures beyond Earth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.47. The stock had a trading volume of 33,882,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,500,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $144.48 and a twelve month high of $207.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $29.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $500.41. 7,787,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,921,488. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $497.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473.17. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $395.66 and a fifty-two week high of $539.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

BA traded down $12.63 on Friday, reaching $138.28. The company had a trading volume of 15,907,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,867,353. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.15 and its 200 day moving average is $164.29. The stock has a market cap of $103.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.53. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $132.84 and a fifty-two week high of $196.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

GE traded down $16.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,522,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,427,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.13. General Electric has a one year low of $146.21 and a one year high of $214.21. The firm has a market cap of $184.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $12.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,296,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. Eaton has a one year low of $236.69 and a one year high of $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $298.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETN

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Honeywell International stock traded down $10.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.83. 4,124,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,514,528. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $127.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.11. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $189.75 and a twelve month high of $242.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HON

Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $6.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.68. 6,355,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,610,915. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.65. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $106.07 and a 1-year high of $166.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Read More