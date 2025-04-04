Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.49 and last traded at $30.95, with a volume of 2678 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TSEM. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tower Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Tower Semiconductor Trading Down 4.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tower Semiconductor

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $828,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $1,720,000. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile



Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Further Reading

