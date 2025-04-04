TPXimpact (LON:TPX) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

TPXimpact Holdings plc (LON:TPX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 19.50 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.26), with a volume of 6000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.28).
TPXimpact Stock Down 4.8 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 25.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of £18.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.02.
TPXimpact Company Profile
Led by passionate people, TPXimpact works closely with its clients in agile, multidisciplinary teams; challenging assumptions, testing new approaches and building confidence and capabilities.
