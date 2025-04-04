Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.70 and last traded at $28.73, with a volume of 10737 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.60.

Tri-Continental Stock Down 4.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.52.

Tri-Continental Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.2766 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

Insider Activity at Tri-Continental

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tri-Continental

In other news, Director Pamela G. Carlton sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $56,682.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,154.23. This represents a 94.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the third quarter worth about $7,366,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tri-Continental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

