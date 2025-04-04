Truist Financial Cuts Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $45.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.53.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ALLY

Ally Financial Stock Down 5.4 %

Ally Financial stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,712,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,659. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ally Financial

In other news, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson bought 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.45 per share, for a total transaction of $753,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 202,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,002,235.25. This represents a 10.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rhodes purchased 25,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,033.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,033.06. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,112,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at about $21,571,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ally Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,704,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,981,000 after acquiring an additional 51,426 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 184.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 532,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,044,000 after purchasing an additional 345,210 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ally Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.