U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.56 and last traded at $36.82, with a volume of 1178905 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.50 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.02.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.46.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $4,821,579.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,230,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,132,431. This trade represents a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. This represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 31.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 829,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,930,000 after buying an additional 197,725 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 229.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 845,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,671,000 after purchasing an additional 588,999 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 267.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 19,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 49.6% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 51,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

