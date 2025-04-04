Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 733047 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on UBSFY. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ubisoft Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Ubisoft Entertainment Trading Down 8.5 %
Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile
Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.
