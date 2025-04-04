Unison Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Unison Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Unison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Unison Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $16,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 92,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $6,088,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Swmg LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $249,000.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.34. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.1317 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

