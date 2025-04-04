United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$114.00 and last traded at C$114.00, with a volume of 5179 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$117.49.

United Co.s Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm has a market cap of C$1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$128.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$129.58.

United Co.s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The objective of the Company is to earn an above-average rate of return, primarily through long-term capital appreciation and dividend income. Short-term volatility is expected and tolerated. Management remains confident that the Companys investment strategy will reward shareholders over the long-term.The investment portfolio of the Company comprises primarily foreign equities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Co.s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Co.s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.