Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Resolute Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.1% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Seven Mile Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.50. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.