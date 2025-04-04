Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 919.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 493,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,412,000 after buying an additional 7,743 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 61.8% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $355.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $352.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.80. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $321.29 and a 52 week high of $429.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

