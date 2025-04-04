Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,590 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after buying an additional 35,884,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,003 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,232,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,202,879,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $494.16 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $453.90 and a 1 year high of $563.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $537.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $539.45.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $1.8121 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

