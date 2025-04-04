Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $263.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.20. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $303.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.9854 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

