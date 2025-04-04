Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Unison Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $62,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Astra Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,086,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 16,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 35,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $166.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.89 and a 200-day moving average of $174.73. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $154.12 and a 1-year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

