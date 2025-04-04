Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rench Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,868 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,856,315 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $83,367,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,012 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 261,702 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 41,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $13,891,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VZ opened at $45.60 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 12.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 65.46%.

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 11,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $453,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,590 shares in the company, valued at $596,439.20. The trade was a 43.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vandana Venkatesh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $437,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,459 shares in the company, valued at $633,159.61. This trade represents a 40.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,085 shares of company stock worth $2,020,895. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.82.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

