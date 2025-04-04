Wajax (TSE:WJX) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$16.40 and last traded at C$16.52, with a volume of 105274 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WJX shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Wajax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wajax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.50.

Get Wajax alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Wajax

Wajax Stock Performance

About Wajax

The stock has a market cap of C$364.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.76.

(Get Free Report)

Wajax Corp is a Canadian distributor of industrial components. The company’s core business is the sale of parts and service support of equipment, power systems, and industrial components through a network of branches in Canada. Most of its revenue is generated from the sale of equipment which includes machinery and components used for construction purposes and its industrial components find utility in businesses like mining, forestry, and material handling for other industrial purposes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.