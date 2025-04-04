Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Trading Down 3.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $84.18 and last traded at $85.91. Approximately 5,927,694 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 9,756,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.84.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Prescient Securities cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

The firm has a market cap of $150.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,596,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,463,978,000 after purchasing an additional 490,681 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,482,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,272,590,000 after buying an additional 809,989 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,242,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,476,693,000 after buying an additional 2,096,431 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $2,415,427,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,197,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,137,637,000 after buying an additional 3,636,742 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

