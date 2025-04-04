Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,257 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 1.8% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 904.0% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 254,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after purchasing an additional 229,192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $743,681,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 752.8% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 83,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 73,590 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 43,509 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Comcast by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 102,360 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 59,107 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $35.72 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $135.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $44.50 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 price target on Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.08.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

